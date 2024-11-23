IFPMA Adopts Revised Marketing Code

A revised Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices was formally approved by the 17th General Assembly of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, held in Malmo, Sweden, from August 31 to September 2.

The decision to carry out a complete revision of the text and format of the IFPMA code was taken by the association's Council in 1993, and a task force was established to advise on the revisions. Member associations were consulted on the proposed revised text in February 1994, and the Council adopted the final text of the code in June.

Revision of the code took into account discussions at the World Health Organization/Council for International Medical Sciences consultations on WHO Ethical Criteria for medicinal drug promotion, which took place in April 1993.