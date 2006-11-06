IFPMA debuts new influenza web site

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations' Influenza Vaccine Supply International Task Force launched its new Influenza Internet information resource (www.ifpma.org/influenza) at the Second International Conference on Influenza Vaccines for the World (IVW 2006), in October in Vienna, Austria. The new site was announced in a unified IVS presentation to the IVW conference, summing up IVS member companies' increasing efforts to help combat the avian/pandemic influenza threat.

IFPMA director general Harvey Bale stated: "the IVS presentation to IVW shows that industry is working together responsibly, to maximize the effectiveness of the global work to provide protection against avian and pandemic influenza, while respecting anti-trust considerations. Our new influenza web site not only documents IFPMA vaccine members' on-going commitment to counter this threat, but it also provides an invaluable technical information resource for health policy decision makers and other persons with a professional interest in influenza and influenza vaccines."

The site explains what the influenza virus is and the various forms it takes, how it adapts and the difference between human seasonal influenza and avian flu, plus how the latter might evolve and cause a human flu pandemic (as happened in 1918). It also describes seasonal influenza vaccines, how they are made and used today, and offers a useful insight into the challenges faced by the companies which are developing new vaccines to protect against avian and pandemic influenza. It also highlights the technical and logistical issues involved in manufacturing as much pandemic vaccine, as quickly as possible, and the new solutions that are being developed in response. The new site also explains the role and work of the IFPMA's IVS international task force.