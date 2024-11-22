IFPMA Marketing Code Violation Publicized

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations has put into practise amendments to its Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, adopted in June 1994 and which it will implement fully on March 1, by making public its determination of a complaint. The case concerns the advertising of Sandoz' parlodel (bromocriptine mesylate) in Pakistan which, said the complainant, UK journalist Andrew Chetley, included the indication for use as a lactation supressant after this was removed in the USA and Canada in 1994.

The IFPMA upholds Mr Chetley's claim that the ad breached the following Articles of the Code: 1.2: standards for promotional material; 1.3: scientific evidence; and 1.4: safety data. Of his claim that it violated Article 1.8: company procedures, the IFPMA says it is satisfied that Sandoz has established procedures for monitoring promotional practices, and notes the remedial action taken. Mr Chetley's claim that the ad breached the Commitments of Industry section of the introduction to the revised code was not upheld.

Sandoz' response In accordance with the revised Code, the complaint was referred to Pakistan's Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization and the IFPMA's Swiss member association, the SGCI, and copied directly to Sandoz' chief executive, Urs Barlocher. Dr Barlocher replied to the SGCI that Sandoz was "forced to conclude" that the brochure did not meet Code standards.