IFPMA moves to aid flu pandemic readiness

The International Federation of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) has published a business continuity planning paper for global health care industries, to minimize the impact of a future influenza pandemic. The new IFPMA publication is entitled: Pandemic Influenza Preparedness: Business continuity planning for the global healthcare industry.
IFPMA director general Harvey Bale said: "like other sectors involved in the provision of health care, the pharmaceutical industry has a responsibility to prepare itself to continue key activities when the next influenza pandemic strikes. Realistic and thorough planning now can help companies to assure the continuity of production and distribution of essential medicines in the face of multiple challenges, including absent employees and difficult communications. To be effective, such planning will have to embrace all parts of the supply chain, right up to the patient. The next pandemic could be just around the corner, so this planning needs to be done now."
The paper, prepared by the IFPMA's Influenza Vaccine Supply International Task Force (IVS ITF), looks at planning in a number of key areas to ensure organizations' ability to continue essential activities in the event of a flu pandemic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze