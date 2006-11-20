IFPMA reacts to Oxfam report on TRIPs

The Geneva, Switzerland-headquartered International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations has issued a comprehensive rebuttal to the UK-based non-governmental organization Oxfam, for the latter's five-year review of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs).
The IFPMA statement criticizes the central thrust of the Oxfam report, arguing among other points that it "advances the false premise that TRIPs-related rules regarding intellectual property rights remain a major barrier to access to medicines in developing countries."
However, the drug industry trade association also makes a number of detailed corrections to the Oxfam report's recommendations. One of these notes that the most pertinent TRIPs measure on affordability and availability of drugs in developing countries "was only adopted in December 2005." The IFPMA adds: "most World Trade Organization members have not yet ratified this, so calling for a review now is premature."
