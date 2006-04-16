IFPMA welcomes WHD call to build strong health care workforces

The Geneva, Switzerland-based International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations has wel-comed the World Health Organization's decision to focus this year's World Health Day (April 7) on the theme "work-ing together for health," although not everyone agreed (see page 16).
Harvey Bale, the IFPMA's director general, said: "capacity building, to boost both the number of health care workers in underdeveloped countries and their professional compe-tence, is an essential prerequisite for improving health care outcomes in these populations, which carry the heaviest disease burdens."
Dr Bale added: "the WHO has set training and education as the first priority for strengthening the global health work-force." Many industry-supported HIV/AIDS programs have a training component.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze