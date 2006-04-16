IFPMA welcomes WHD call to build strong health care workforces

The Geneva, Switzerland-based International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations has wel-comed the World Health Organization's decision to focus this year's World Health Day (April 7) on the theme "work-ing together for health," although not everyone agreed (see page 16).

Harvey Bale, the IFPMA's director general, said: "capacity building, to boost both the number of health care workers in underdeveloped countries and their professional compe-tence, is an essential prerequisite for improving health care outcomes in these populations, which carry the heaviest disease burdens."

Dr Bale added: "the WHO has set training and education as the first priority for strengthening the global health work-force." Many industry-supported HIV/AIDS programs have a training component.