Established in 1959, Ilmac has evolved into Switzerland's premier trade fair for the chemical and life sciences industries, attracting over 12,000 trade visitors and 400 exhibitors from more than 20 countries.

Under the theme "Inspiring the Future of Chemistry and Life Sciences", Ilmac 2025 will showcase the latest innovations across laboratory technology, diagnostics, biotechnology, process engineering, automation, and sustainability. The event features a diverse program, including the Ilmac Conference, Startup Area, Future of Life Sciences Area, Speakers Corner, Pharma Logistics Days, and Job Connect. 

The Ilmac Conference, organized in collaboration with the Swiss Chemical Society, will span three days, focusing on:

Day 1: Artificial Intelligence and digital methods in chemical processes.

Day 2: Sustainable applied methods and enabling key technologies.

Day 3: Biotech and biomanufacturing innovations.



