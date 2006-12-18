Iloperidone impresses in Ph III trial

US biopharmaceutical firm Vanda Pharmaceuticals says that the results of a Phase III trial of iloperidone, its developmental atypical antipsychotic, indicate that the agent conferred significant symptom relief in schizophrenic patients. The firm explained that, patients who received the drug achieved improvement in both positive and negative symptom scores (PANSS).
The findings are based on data from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled four-week study that enrolled 604 schizophrenic patients. Participants received 12mg of the drug twice daily, or placebo, with the primary endpoint defined as efficacy versus placebo in PANSS using the mixed method repeated measures methodology.
Vanda added that it had also assessed the agent's effect on the QT interval, prolongation of which is a well understood side effect of some atypical antipsychotics. The data illustrated that no patients treated with the drug experienced QT intervals of longer than 500 milliseconds, which is the Food and Drug Administration's defined threshold for concern.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze