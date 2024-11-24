IMCAS World Congress 2025

A medical research conference focused on providing physicians with the latest academic updates for their professional progress in the plastic surgery, dermatology and aging science fields.

IMCAS bring together the latest evidence-based techniques from prominent speakers and the newest developments from the major industry players.



The primary objective is to build a bridge between plastic surgery and cosmetic dermatology, reinforcing knowledge in each field in the junction of those two fields, covering as well aesthetic surgery, non-invasive aesthetic treatments, clinical dermatology, regenerative medicine and more.