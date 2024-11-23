ImClone's EGF Antagonist C225

ImClone has reported encouraging Phase Ib/IIa data with its epidermalgrowth factor receptor antagonist, in combination with cisplatin, in patients with head and neck and non-small cell lung cancer. EGFr is over-expressed in about a third of all solid tumors, and ImClone hopes that administration of C225 will drive neoplastic cells into programmed cell death.

Clinical Response No dose-limiting toxicities were seen in the 22-patient study which evaluated doses ranging from 5mg/m2 to 400mg/m2. Biological activity was noted at doses of 100mg, 200mg and 400mg/m2, and of nine patients in the study who received these doses, one showed disease progression, six showed stable disease and two achieved partial responses.

The company also reported early results from a 30-patient Phase Ib/IIa study of C225 in combination with doxorubicin in refractory late-stage prostate cancer. The optimal dose has not yet been reached, but evidence of biological activity and stabilization of disease were observed. Additional patients are therefore being enrolled into the trial.