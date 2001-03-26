Friday 22 November 2024

ImClone unveils melanoma vaccine

26 March 2001

ImClone Pharmaceuticals has reported preclinical data on a new vaccineagainst melanoma based on recombinant hTRPx3 protein. The chimeric vaccine consists of three human melanoma proteins - TRP-1, TRP-2 and tyrosinase - and preclinical studies have shown that it can elicit both antibody and cellular immune responses in mice. Moreover, when immunized mice were subsequently challenged with injected melanoma cells, suppression of lung metastases was significantly enhanced in vaccinated mice compared to controls. Meantime, ImClone has presented additional preclinical data revealing that the epidermal growth factor receptor, the target of its lead cancer therapeutic IMC-225, is expressed at high frequency in colorectal carcinoma, providing additional support for its Phase II program for the drug in this indication.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze