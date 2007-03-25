ImmBio links with Eden on next-gen vaccines

Liverpool, UK-based Eden Biodesign says it has been selected by ImmunoBiology (Cambridge, UK), a firm developing next-generation anti-infective vaccines, to provide a range of development and manufacturing services for its leading influenza vaccine program. This targets both seasonal and pandemic flu, where manufacturing speed and flexibility is critical to meet unmet market needs, the firm notes.
Graham Clarke, chief executive of ImmBio, said: "working with Eden Biodesign will allow us to rapidly advance the next generation influenza vaccine forward towards a Clinical Trial Application and is consistent with our aggressive timelines for bringing our viral lead product to the clinic.
Speaking for Eden, chief executive Crawford Brown commented that his company "has the expertise in product development and manufacturing that is critical to ensure clinical and commercial success of this product."
