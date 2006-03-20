Immtech gets generic name for DB289

US firm Immtech International says that the US Adopted Names Council (USAN) and the World Health Organization have approved the generic name pafuramidine maleate for the company's oral drug candidate, DB289.

Immtech has an exclusive, worldwide license to pafuramidine and is currently involved in late stage human clinical trials of the drug for the treatment of malaria, Pneumocystis pneumonia and African sleeping sickness.

Rick Sorkin, chief executive of Immtech, said: "we are pleased to be advancing our first oral drug candidate towards regulatory approval and commercial launch. We believe pafuramidine will be an important advancement in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. With its unique mechanisms of action, pafuramidine represents new hope for patients worldwide."