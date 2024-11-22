Immulogic Allervax Ph III Trials In 1995

Immulogic is to begin Phase III trials of its Allervax Cat product in early 1995 following positive Phase II results, said Malcom Gefter, chairman and chief scientist.
In the Phase II trial, 72 cat-allergic asthmatics were randomized to receive either four weekly 750mcg of Allervax Cat, escalating doses beginning at 25mcg or placebo. Participants were given FEV-1 tests to measure their forced expiratory volume at one second. They were then evaluated by determining the amount of allergan required to drop FEV-1 by 20%, or PD-20, prior to exposure, and at one week and six weeks of treatment.
Preliminary analysis, said the company, showed that 71% of individuals in the 750mcg group improved with a median percent improvement of 54%. The median improvement for the other two groups were 3% or less.
