ImmuLogic Receive Grant For Cocaine Vaccine

- ImmuLogic has received a $700,000 grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse to complete preclinical development of its conjugate therapeutic cocaine vaccine to treat cocaine abuse. Studies so far have demonstrated that the cocaine-conjugate vaccine stimulates antibodies which bind to free cocaine in the blood. This stops the passage of cocaine into the brain as the complex is then too large to pass the blood-brain barrier. It is still to be determined how often the individual would require booster vaccinations. The vaccine is scheduled to enter the clinic in 1997.
