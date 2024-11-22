ImmuLogic's Allervax Ragweed Product Improves Symptoms In Latest Study

ImmuLogic has reported preliminary results from a study of its AllervaxRagweed vaccine, for the prevention of ragweed allergy, conducted in the 1996 allergy season. The study compared eight 250mcg doses of the vaccine with placebo and an observational group who received no treatment.

There was a statistically significant, 17% improvement in the trial's primary endpoint, the rhinoconjunctival symptom-medication index, compared to placebo (p<0.04). In addition, the 250mcg dose group reported a reduction in decongestant and antihistamine use across the season by 39% (p=0.03). The secondary endpoint was the comparison of the symptom-medication index for the vaccine and the observation group. There was a 31% improvement for the vaccine group (p<0.001), and medication use was 54% lower (p=0.001).

While the results were encouraging, chief executive of ImmuLogic Joseph Marr said that another trial in the 1997 allergy season would be required to complete clinical development of the product. Results of a 1995 trial were not significant.