Immune Response's Ph II Data

The Immune Response Corp has released data from Phase II clinical trialswith its immune-based therapies for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

In a 99-patient Phase II clinical trial, Immune Response's RA therapy IR501, which consists of three T cell receptor peptides plus adjuvant, demonstrated safety and clinical improvement based on guidelines established by the American College of Rheumatology.

Patients received either 90mcg or 300mcg of IR501, or adjuvant alone. After the third intramuscular injection, 56% of the 90mcg dose group had significantly improved, compared to 19% of patients in the control group. This figure rose to 50% of the group after the fourth injection, against 19% of the control group. In the 300mcg group, 25% of patients demonstrated an improvement after the third injection and 37% exhibited improvement after the fourth injection, compared to 19% in the control group at each stage.