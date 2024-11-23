Immunex' IL-4R "Safe" In Mild Asthma

Immunex' soluble Interleukin-4 receptor has been shown to be safe intreating patients with asthma, according to Phase I trial data presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology meeting in San Francisco, USA.

Of the 16 mildly asthmatic patients enrolled on the study, which was not placebo-contolled, 69% reported a decrease in asthma symptoms, including wheezing and coughing, following inhalation of a single dose of IL-4R and a follow up of seven days.

IL-4R was found to be safe and well-tolerated at all the five doses tested. There were also "hints of biologic response," said the company, which it plans to evaluate in further trials. Additional Phase I/II trials are being conducted to investigate the safety, efficacy and optimal administration of IL-4R for the treatment of allergic asthma.