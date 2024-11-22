Immuno Boosts Sales 10% In 1994

The Swiss blood products, vaccines and biological pharmaceuticals group Immuno AG increased sales in 1994 by 10% in local currency terms. Sales were 636 million Swiss francs ($563.8 million), up 2% when expressed in Swiss francs.
Gross profits advanced 3% to 369.8 million francs while net profits moved up 9.5% to 35.6 million francs. The company was affected by continuing declines in exchange rates of key export currencies, especially the Italian lira. Italy is Immuno's second largest export market and because of government controls, price increases could offset the fall in earnings only marginally.
Additional measures enhanced the security reserves of the biological drugs made by the company from human plasma. Only batches of products are being released for which genetic equivalents of the HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C virus have not been detected by means of the Immuno quality-assured polymerase chain-reaction (IQ-PCR) test.
