ImmunoGen Drops Oncolysin B

The US biopharmaceutical company ImmunoGen has decided to discontinuethe development of Oncolysin B (anti-B4 blocked ricin), for the treatment of lymphoma after autologous bone marrow transplantation, following poor data from a Phase III trial.

The trial, which was funded by the US National Cancer Institute, involved 155 lymphoma patients. Preliminary data indicated that Oncolysin B offered no treatment advantage when compared to control.

The company says that it does not have the resources to continue development of a drug which has produced "ambiguous results," but may seek to outlicense or form a collaborative venture for the product at some point in the future.