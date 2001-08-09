Impact of genetics on biopharma R&D

The application of genetics to biopharmaceutical R&D holds enormouspotential but is a high-stakes game, says the newly-published second part of the Boston Consulting Group's Revolution in R&D study.
The first part dealt with the impact of genomics (Marketletter July 2), and the second focuses on genetics applications. It says that, in the best case, the application of genetics to biopharmaceutical R&D could produce savings of more than $500 million and up to two years in the development of each new drug, effectively more than halving the current cost of bringing a drug to market and transforming not only pharmaceutical R&D, but also perhaps health care delivery in general.
However, the study warns that the application of genetics lags that of genomics technologies, and that there are many hurdles. If companies ignore genetics, it says, they could falter in the face of a truly transforming technology but, on the other hand, to embrace genetics will involve placing high-risk bets, and the future of many firms may well depend on how successfully they navigate between these currents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze