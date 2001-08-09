Impact of genetics on biopharma R&D

The application of genetics to biopharmaceutical R&D holds enormouspotential but is a high-stakes game, says the newly-published second part of the Boston Consulting Group's Revolution in R&D study.

The first part dealt with the impact of genomics (Marketletter July 2), and the second focuses on genetics applications. It says that, in the best case, the application of genetics to biopharmaceutical R&D could produce savings of more than $500 million and up to two years in the development of each new drug, effectively more than halving the current cost of bringing a drug to market and transforming not only pharmaceutical R&D, but also perhaps health care delivery in general.

However, the study warns that the application of genetics lags that of genomics technologies, and that there are many hurdles. If companies ignore genetics, it says, they could falter in the face of a truly transforming technology but, on the other hand, to embrace genetics will involve placing high-risk bets, and the future of many firms may well depend on how successfully they navigate between these currents.