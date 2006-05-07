IMPAX' generic Colestid OKed in USA

US firm IMPAX Laboratories says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic version of Colestid (colestipol HCl for oral suspension USP) 5g packet and 5g scoopful.

Pharmacia and Upjohn (now Pfizer) markets the product as adjunctive therapy to diet for the reduction of elevated serum total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in patients with primary hypercholesterolemia (elevated LDL-C) who do not respond adequately to diet.

Total brand sales of unflavored Colestid in the USA were $7.5 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2006, according to Wolters Kluwer Health. IMPAX' global pharmaceuticals division intends to begin marketing this product soon.