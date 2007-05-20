Friday 22 November 2024

Implications of Total's decision to sell Sanofi-Aventis stake

20 May 2007

The French petroleum major Total is to ease out of its capital stake in Sanofi-Aventis but not before the final outcome of the contested case over the patent on the firm's blockbuster blood thinning drug Plavix (clopidogrel; Marketletters passim). Christophe de Margerie, the new director general of Total, told the firm's annual general meeting that the company intended to sell its 13.1% stake in the short term. The statement pushed Sanofi-Aventis' share price down 0.5% on the Paris Bourse on May 11.

Mr de Margerie added that the disengagement would be gradual. No action is to be taken until the Plavix patent case is settled because it involves at least 10% of the French drugmaker's profits and generated $5.8 billion in global sales last year. A favorable court judgement could be expected to boost the share price and enable Total to achieve a higher sale price for the shares.

Meanwhile, the other shareholder of reference in Sanofi-Aventis, the cosmetics major group L'Oreal, has said it has no intention of disengaging by selling its 10.5% holding at present, with its president, Lindsay Owen-Jones, saying the group regards its stake, worth some 9.7 billion euros ($13.13 billion), as a financial reserve that it could use to make an important acquisition, according to French press sources.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze