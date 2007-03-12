"Impressive" benefits with CV Tech's COLD-fX

The American Botanical Council, North America's leading non-profit research and education organization on herbal medicines, reviewed clinical data on the health benefits of CVT-E002, the active ingredient in COLD-fX, and found it demonstrated "impressive" benefits.

COLD-fX is a scientifically formulated product made by Toronto, Canada-based CV Technologies that naturally strengthens the body's immune system against cold and flu viruses. It is Canada's number-one selling cold and flu remedy and has been clinically shown to prevent and treat upper respiratory tract infections.

The medical ABC review, which was headed by Bruce Barrett, of the University of Wisconsin, suggests that COLD-fX is effective in helping to prevent the incidence of colds and flu. After assessing both pharmacological and clinical trial data on the agent, the authors wrote that the research on COLD-fX is "impressive" and promising, pointing out that they "found some evidence of preventive efficacy" and "evidence suggesting ability to prevent acute respiratory infection."