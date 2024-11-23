Improvement In 1995 For UCB

Belgian chemical and pharmaceutical company UCB posted improved sales and profits in 1995. Turnover exceeded 50 billion Belgian francs ($1.7 billion), a "slight increase" compared with 1994, despite divestments made in 1995. Ordinary profits rose 35% to over 4 billion francs. Total net profits were 3 billion francs.

The firm's pharmaceutical sector achieved sales of over 18 billion francs in 1995, significantly higher than in 1994, UCB said. This was attributed in the main to the consolidation of the new US subsidiary for the first full year. Sales also benefited from steady progress of sales of antiallergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine) in Europe. The product was due for launch in the USA last month. Also the recovery of Nootropil (piracetam), particularly in some European countries, helped sales. Ordinary profits for the pharmaceutical sector grew strongly in 1995, said UCB.