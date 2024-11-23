Imre's Prosorba To Enter Phase III Trial

Following on from encouraging results in its Phase I and II development program, Imre Corporation has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has given conditional approval for a pivotal trial of its Prosorba column, a new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. A six-month pilot study revealed a significant response in over 70% of treated patients (Marketletter October 9).
The study will begin in first-quarter 1996, and will include up to 268 patients. The FDA has said that the trial can go ahead, providing Imre submits information from the trial to the agency regularly and agrees to modify the protocol if necessary. The FDA is thought to be somewhat cautious given that Prosorba will be appraised under the medical device approval requirements, which are not as stringent as those for drugs. The planned study would cost around $10 million. The firm is hoping to raise $30 million through an equity offering and strategic alliance to finance this and other projects over the next three years.
Prosorba consists of a blood filtration column, designed to remove autoreactive T lymphocytes. The product is already US-approved for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, and Imre has begun trials of the column in kidney transplant patients. The company says it is seeking corporate partners, and is hoping to raise $30 million through alliances and an equity offering to finance these projects over the next three years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze