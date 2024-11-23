Saturday 23 November 2024

Imre's Prosorba To Enter Phase III Trial

27 November 1995

Following on from encouraging results in its Phase I and II development program, Imre Corporation has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has given conditional approval for a pivotal trial of its Prosorba column, a new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. A six-month pilot study revealed a significant response in over 70% of treated patients (Marketletter October 9).

The study will begin in first-quarter 1996, and will include up to 268 patients. The FDA has said that the trial can go ahead, providing Imre submits information from the trial to the agency regularly and agrees to modify the protocol if necessary. The FDA is thought to be somewhat cautious given that Prosorba will be appraised under the medical device approval requirements, which are not as stringent as those for drugs. The planned study would cost around $10 million. The firm is hoping to raise $30 million through an equity offering and strategic alliance to finance this and other projects over the next three years.

Prosorba consists of a blood filtration column, designed to remove autoreactive T lymphocytes. The product is already US-approved for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, and Imre has begun trials of the column in kidney transplant patients. The company says it is seeking corporate partners, and is hoping to raise $30 million through alliances and an equity offering to finance these projects over the next three years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze