IMS Health expands in oncology expertise

IMS Health, a leading provider of global market intelligence to the pharmaceutical and health care industries, says it has expanded its capabilities and expertise to support clients' growing need for comprehensive, clinically-rich insights into the worldwide oncology market. Supported by the company's foundation of information assets, advanced analytics and consulting capabilities, IMS says its team of oncology experts is helping clients make critical, evidence-based decisions - from the preclinical stage through the entire product lifecycle. IMS' strategic support to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients in oncology includes market assessment, forecasting and competitive intelligence, pricing, reimbursement, and health economics and outcomes research, the firm maintains.

Oncology, the second-largest and fastest-growing therapeutic class in the world, is expected to become the leading category by 2010, with annual sales doubling to $66.0 billion. With nine new oncology products slated to launch in 2007 and more than 90 in Phase III clinical trials or pre-approval stage, growth in this market shows no sign of slowing, notes IMS.