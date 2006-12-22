IMS health to acquire SDS's life sci practice

USA-based IMS Health, a leading provider of market intelligence to the pharmaceutical and health care industries, has announced that it is to acquire the life sciences practice of US portfolio strategy consultants, Strategic Decisions Group. The Connecticut-headquartered firm added that the deal will enhance its ability to provide its clients with more timely, evidence-based portfolio and resource allocation advice.
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in New York, Boston, Houston and London, SDG's life sciences practice provides industry-standard portfolio planning frameworks, which are designed to aid the investment decisions that its clients make. SDG will continue to provide such services for its customers in the energy, chemicals, technology and financial services industries.
As Ray Hill, IMS' general manager of global consulting, explained: "this combination will provide clients with a broader range of services and deeper strategic insights, earlier in the product development process."
