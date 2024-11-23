IMSS To Improve Mexican Medicines Supply

In order to eliminate shortages of medicines in Mexican social security institute (IMSS) hospitals throughout the country, the agency will purchase drugs worth 6 billion pesos ($80 million) this year, according to IMSS administrative director Gerardo Ruiz Esparza.
Drug prescriptions are provided free of charge for some 300,000 consultations, said Mr Ruiz Esparza, who also promised that there would be speedier processing of patients, sufficient medicines and doctors as well as auxiliary medical personnel.
