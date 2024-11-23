Imutec Files For Virulizin In Melanoma

Imutec has submitted an application for product registration in Mexico for Virulizin as a treatment for malignant melanoma. This is the first application for the product, and is based on the results of a Phase II clinical trial in 51 patients with advanced disease.

The product is described as a macrophage activator, and comes in a liquid formulation for intramuscular injection. It is purified from bovine bile in a Good Manufacturing Practice production facility located in Toronto, Canada. Imutec president Phillipe Lacaille noted that the company is also looking into filing for registration of Virulizin in other parts of the world where malignant melanoma has become a serious national concern.

The Phase II study was completed in 1993 and was supervised by Jaime de la Garza, director of the US National Cancer Institute. The results showed that the one-year survival rate for Virulizin-treated patients was 61%, compared to 13% for historical controls. Improvements in quality of life were also noted. Another Phase II study in patients with pancreatic cancer has been completed, with one-year survival rates of 38% for Virulizin (14% for historical controls).