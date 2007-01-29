In Poland, health care and devices market gains momentum

Treatment patterns, the provision of health care and availability of funding have been influenced by the accession of Poland into the European Union. Poland represents a growing market for medical devices and other health care industries and is now the most preferred choice for manufacturers looking to expand operations into the newly emerging health care markets of Europe.

Based on published sources, Frost & Sullivan estimates that the size of the medical device market in Poland was $1,290.0 million in 2005.

Accession into the EU has proven to be highly beneficial in financial terms, with fund transfers from the EU poised to generate additional capital flows into Poland. In 2004, foreign direct investments into the country stood at nearly $7.9 billion, marking an increase of almost 23% from 2003. This also represented the highest increase of FDI into Poland over the last four years.