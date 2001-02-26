"Inappropriate" drug use: UN warning

Easy availability and inappropriate use of drugs such as benzodiazepinesand amphetamines in the west is fueling abuse and "a culture of drug-taking to deal with a variety of non-medical problems,"reports the United Nations-funded International Narcotics Control Board.

"Loose regulation, unreliable estimates and information as regards actual medical needs of controlled drugs, coupled with aggressive marketing techniques, improper or even unethical prescription practices" add to a situation of easy availability of such drugs, the INCB warns.