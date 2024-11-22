Incidence Of MS Variable In Europe

The chance of developing multiple sclerosis appears to depend on where you live, according to a new report by Datamonitor on the epidemiology of disorders of the central nervous system in Europe, available (priced $1,995) through Marketletter (Publications) Ltd.
Prevalence Rates Of MS Country % of population with MS Finland 0.130 UK 0.115 Denmark 0.101 Belgium 0.098 Germany 0.094 Spain 0.053 France 0.049 Italy 0.039
As the table above illustrates, the highest incidence of the disease is in the northern countries of Europe. This latitude-dependence of MS, the report comments, is consistent with that observed for other autoimmune diseases, such as diabetes. Why this is so, however, is unclear.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze