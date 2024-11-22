Incidence Of MS Variable In Europe

The chance of developing multiple sclerosis appears to depend on where you live, according to a new report by Datamonitor on the epidemiology of disorders of the central nervous system in Europe, available (priced $1,995) through Marketletter (Publications) Ltd.

Prevalence Rates Of MS Country % of population with MS Finland 0.130 UK 0.115 Denmark 0.101 Belgium 0.098 Germany 0.094 Spain 0.053 France 0.049 Italy 0.039

As the table above illustrates, the highest incidence of the disease is in the northern countries of Europe. This latitude-dependence of MS, the report comments, is consistent with that observed for other autoimmune diseases, such as diabetes. Why this is so, however, is unclear.