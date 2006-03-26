Friday 22 November 2024

Increased cost of product deals requires change of strategy, says Wood Mackenzie

26 March 2006

The negative factors influencing the growth of the pharmaceutical industry continue to dominate, according to UK-based consulting group Wood Mackenzie's latest research. This forecasts that the growth of the global pharmaceutical market will continue to slow from the double-digit rates of the early 1990s to around 7% by the end of this decade. Meanwhile, R&D productivity continues to decline, while the cost of drug discovery and development continues to grow.

To feed the need for products, which is still not being met by internal R&D, many of the large pharmaceutical companies are increasingly resorting to in-licensing. Companies which historically have not considered a product that was not invented in-house are now players in the global market for development compounds originated in smaller firms and biotechnology companies.

This increased level of demand, together with a shortage of quality late-stage products to in-license has caused an increase in the value of late-stage deals and a trend towards earlier-stage licensing. The cost of a late-stage licensing deal has increased from an average $60.0 million in 2000 to $390.0 million in 2005; a near seven-fold increase in just five years, according to Wood Mackenzie's Licensingview, February 2006.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze