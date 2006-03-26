Friday 22 November 2024

Increased mortality in Aricept VaD trial cohort

26 March 2006

Japanese firm Eisai says that preliminary results from trials of its drug Aricept (donepezil), in the treatment of vascular dementia, show that there was a statistically-significant increase in mortality in those patients taking the drug versus placebo. In total, 11 deaths were reported in the 648 study subjects who received the drug, in comparison with no reported mortality in the 319-patient strong placebo cohort.

The study was a Phase III randomized, multicenter, double-blind assessment of the compound's safety and efficacy in the treatment of patients with VaD in the absence of prior AD diagnosis. Subjects were given 5mg of the drug, or placebo, once-daily for 24 weeks.

Aricept is approved for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, but not VaD, in the USA, Japan and the European Union. The drug is also approved for AD in Indian, New Zealand, the Philippines, Romania, South Korea and Thailand, in addition to the treatment of VaD. The company said it had reported the safety findings to regulatory authorities worldwide, but that the results had not effected the product's favorable risk-benefit profile.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze