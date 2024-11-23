Saturday 23 November 2024

Increases In Sales And Earnings At Abbott

14 October 1997

Abbott Laboratories has announced its third-quarter and nine-monthresults ended September 30, 1997, which show continued solid growth despite the effects of a relatively strong dollar. Worldwide sales for the third quarter rose 8.3% to $2.87 billion and reached $8.77 billion, up 9.3%, for the nine months. Earnings per share for the third quarter rose to $0.61, a jump of 13%, and net earnings rose 12% to $471 million, while EPS for the first nine months climbed 13.1% to $1.98. Net earnings were $1.53 billion, up 11.4% on the first nine months of 1996.

Duane Burnham, chairman and chief executive of Abbott, put particular emphasis on the strong performance of pharmaceutical and nutritional sales, which reached $1.63 billion for the third quarter, a rise of 11.7% from the same period last year, with turnover in the USA representing $1.1 billion. For the nine months, worldwide sales of pharmaceutical and nutritional products were $5.13 billion, up 11.8%, with international revenues accounting for $1.77 billion.

Total domestic sales for both the third quarter and nine-month periods showed double-digit growth, up 11.1% and 11.7% to $1.78 billion and $5.40 billion respectively. International revenues, however, were unfavorably impacted by the effect of the relatively strong dollar, and rose 4% and 5.7% respectively for the two periods.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze