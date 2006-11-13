Friday 22 November 2024

Indevus licenses European Sanctura XR rights to Madaus

13 November 2006

The USA's Indevus Pharmaceuticals has licensed the rights to sell Sanctura XR (trospium Cl), the once-daily formulation of its currently-marketed overactive bladder drug, in certain territories outside the USA, to Germany's Madaus GmbH. Madaus has successfully marketed the agent throughout Europe for over 20 years and has a strong, well-established position within the European OAB market.

Under the terms of the deal, Madaus has the right to sell Sanctura XR outside the USA except in Canada, Japan, Korea and China, where the two companies will share equally in the revenues. Madaus will pay a royalty on net sales and will purchase Sanctura XR from Indevus at cost plus a manufacturing margin based on units sold in its territories. In addition, Madaus will be responsible for all payments to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, the drug's delivery partner, in the territories covered by the agreement. Further financial terms were not disclosed.

Kurt Gebhart, a member of Madaus' board, stated that Sanctura XR will start a new lifecycle in one of the company's strong competence areas - urology - in the important European markets. Since external sources project a doubling of the European OAB/incontinence market in the next three-year period, it is the right time to bring out this patent-protected innovation, he noted. "We will immediately begin working with the Sanctura XR [New Drug Application] to prepare for our regulatory submission and we are looking forward to significant incremental turnover with the launch of Sanctura XR," he said.

