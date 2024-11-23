India "Must Amend Its Patent Act"

India should amend its 1970 Patent Act to bring it into line with theWorld Trade Organization and Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights, according to N Vittal, chairman of India's Public Enterprises Selection Board.

Developing countries like India should cultivate a positive, aggressive and pro-active posture with regard to Intellectual Property Rights, instead of a "defensive and reactionary negative posture," he said, speaking in New Delhi at a seminar organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

IPR and global competition are the key issues to be taken care of by developing countries while enhancing technology capability, according to Mr Vittal. If developing countries bring their IPR regime in tune with global standards, they may be able to build on their technological manpower, he added.