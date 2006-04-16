India: "no question" of ending price control

India's Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan, has told local reporters that "there is no question of removing these 74 drugs from price control," referring to the products that are presently fixed by the country's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, via the Drug Prices Control Order.

Are price-controlled drugs a human right?

The government has been forced to review its drug prices policy, because of a Supreme Court ruling which orders that all "essential drugs" must be under price control. The decision could affect as many as 354 products, according to the New Dehli-based newspaper, the Financial Express.