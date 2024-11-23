India On US Property Rights "Watch List"

India will this year be placed on the US Trade Representative's Special301 priority watch list, for failing to provide adequate and effective intellectual property rights protection, an Indian government official has revealed.

Reporting the situation, the Xinhua news agency said the official added that India could be elevated to a higher "priority foreign country" because of its failure to meet the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights obligations under the World Trade Organization.

In a complaint filed with the WTO last year, the USA alleged that India has failed to provide patent protection for pharmaceutical, chemical and agricultural products. It also charged that India has not legislatively established mailbox and marketing exclusivity systems in accordance with articles 70(8) and 70(9) of TRIPS.