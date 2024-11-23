India On US Property Rights "Watch List"

India will this year be placed on the US Trade Representative's Special301 priority watch list, for failing to provide adequate and effective intellectual property rights protection, an Indian government official has revealed.
Reporting the situation, the Xinhua news agency said the official added that India could be elevated to a higher "priority foreign country" because of its failure to meet the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights obligations under the World Trade Organization.
In a complaint filed with the WTO last year, the USA alleged that India has failed to provide patent protection for pharmaceutical, chemical and agricultural products. It also charged that India has not legislatively established mailbox and marketing exclusivity systems in accordance with articles 70(8) and 70(9) of TRIPS.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze