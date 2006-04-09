India's Aurobindo Pharma looking for more acquisitions

Indian generics and active pharmaceutical ingredient company Aurobindo Pharma, which recently acquired UK-based Milpharm (Marketletter February 27), is prepared to spend as much as $300.00 million to aggressively pursue acquisitions, mostly in Europe but to some extent also in the USA, reports India Business Line. However, unlike its Indian peers, which have been making generic company buys in excess of $250.0 million, Aurobindo is looking to make four or five acquisitions of smaller companies costing up to $50.0 million each in the European market to complement its substantial domestic infrastructure.
