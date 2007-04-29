India's data exclusivity law could be delayed

In a symptom of what local commentators are describing as "the Mashelkar effect," referring to the recent fiasco involving a withdrawn report into India's 2005 Patent Law which was hit by an accusation of plagiarism (Marketletters passim), a government-sponsored investigation into the issue of drug company data exclusivity is stalling.
The Satwant Reddy Committee is considering the merits of allowing research-based drugmakers, mostly foreign-heaquartered, to safeguard clinical data from local copycat drug firms. As with the Mashelkar Committee, the data exclusivity case is being fiercely resisted by a coalition of local generic drugmakers and activist groups, including Leftist political parties, according to the Economic Times of India.
Mrs Reddy, the committee's chairperson, is due to retire at the end of May from her position as Chemicals and Fertilizers Secretary. Like her predecessor, Pratyush Sinha, Mrs Reddy appears likely to pass the decision to a successor, in a move that suits the government, which would prefer not to face the controversy at this time. The government is reportedly split over the issue.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze