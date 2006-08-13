India's drug policy to be referred to c'tee

India's Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister, Ramvilas Paswan has decided to refer the country's new drug pricing policy to the federal cabinet in early August, official sources said. The policy will contain opposition to its stringent pricing formulation voiced by the country's health and commerce ministries. Official sources said because of the division of opinions, the policy is likely to be referred by the cabinet to a group of ministers.

The health and commerce ministries have opposed the policy, saying the cost-based price control would adversely affect the availability of medicines as companies are likely to shift to the decontrol segment (Marketletter July 31 2006).

Industry to prepare evidence