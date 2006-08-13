Friday 22 November 2024

India's Orchid buys out rest of Bexel

13 August 2006

Chennai, India-based drugmaker Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals says that it was consolidating its new drug discovery research activities under a common umbrella, as part of which it will extend its ownership in US firm Bexel Pharmaceuticals from the current 74% to 100%. Both companies believe that bringing all drug discovery activities under a unified structure will provide seamless integration of the several drug discovery programs being pursued by each, while retaining the advantages of having a discovery front-end in the USA and a discovery cum-developmental back-end at Chennai. Orchid has already established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Orchid Research Laboratories, to channel its drug discovery.

The deal involves buy-out by Orchid of the shareholding of the US founders of Bexel for a cash consideration of $3.0 million. The founders and key employees of the firm would be granted 650,000 stock options, which they will subscribe at the grant price. In an independent arrangement, Bexel would be providing an earn-out to its principal founder in the event of an out-licensing accord for BLX-1002 materializing in a prescribed timeframe based on the Phase II clinical trials that are planned. The managerial and scientific organization of the US firm will continue as an integral part of the new structure, providing continuity and commitment to Orchid's broader drug discovery thrust, the Indian group says.

Differing R&D focus, progress

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze