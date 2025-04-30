India's Sun Pharma Moves Exports To Boost Income

Sun Pharmaceutical of India has transferred its entire export business -handled thus far by Sun Pharma Exports - to Sunkalp Laboratories, a new wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. A company statement said that the creation of a new exclusive export company is likely to contribute to greater transparency and higher income.
Sun Pharma Exports was incorporated as a partnership with an 80% stake held by Sun Pharmaceuticals, 10% by group investment company Solapur Organics and the remaining 10% by Sun Pharmaceutical's managing director, Dilip Shanghvi.
Total exports of Sun Pharmaceuticals jumped 87% to 120.5 million rupees for the year ended March 31, and Mr Shanghvi has said the current fiscal year had begun on a good note.
