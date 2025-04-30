Wednesday 30 April 2025

India's Sun Pharma Moves Exports To Boost Income

6 August 1998

Sun Pharmaceutical of India has transferred its entire export business -handled thus far by Sun Pharma Exports - to Sunkalp Laboratories, a new wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. A company statement said that the creation of a new exclusive export company is likely to contribute to greater transparency and higher income.

Sun Pharma Exports was incorporated as a partnership with an 80% stake held by Sun Pharmaceuticals, 10% by group investment company Solapur Organics and the remaining 10% by Sun Pharmaceutical's managing director, Dilip Shanghvi.

Total exports of Sun Pharmaceuticals jumped 87% to 120.5 million rupees for the year ended March 31, and Mr Shanghvi has said the current fiscal year had begun on a good note.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Merck & Co courts Washington with Delaware build statement
Biotechnology
Merck & Co courts Washington with Delaware build statement
30 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Transneural bolsters leadership team with key R&D hire
30 April 2025
Biotechnology
FDA misses decision deadline on Stealth’s Barth syndrome drug
30 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Regulus rockets on news of takeover by Novartis
30 April 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approval for Rinvoq for giant cell arteritis
30 April 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz enters biosimilars license agreement with Henlius
30 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russian pharma market showing positive dynamics this year
30 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze