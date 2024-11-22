India's WTO Patent Bill Fails In Parliament

The Indian government has failed to secure parliamentary approval for its Patents (Amendments) Bill, which is required as part of its obligation under its membership of the World Trade Organization from January 1, 1995 (Marketletter April 3).

The bill was passed by the lower house of parliament during the week ending March 26, when the ordinance which it replaces was due to lapse. However, opposition parties in the upper house, where the government does not have a majority, forced consideration of the legislation to be deferred.

As the bill failed to be passed by parliament within six weeks from the day the current budget session commenced in February, the government is now required to produce a new bill and try to get it passed by both houses separately, or through a joint sitting. A new bill is not expected for at least a month.