India to add more drugs for price control

An official Indian proposal to put almost all 354 drugs under price control is likely to be included in the new pharmaceutical policy. The government describes these drugs as "essential."
Industry officials said that the proposal being finalized by the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry overseeing the country's drug industry is to be approved finally by the federal cabinet. Currently, prices of just 74 drugs are controlled by the government under the Essential Commodities Act.
India's largely autonomous body, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, fixes and supervises controlled prices of just 74 bulk drugs and formulations.
