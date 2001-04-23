India to end more bulk drug price controls

India's new drug policy, scheduled to be introduced in the currentsession of parliament ending mid-May, proposes the abolition of statutory price controls on at least 39 bulk drugs and their formulations, industry sources have told the Marketletter's local correspondent. Price controls are expected to drop from 40% of India's bulk drug output to about 25%.
The prices of 74 bulk drugs and their formulations are now fixed by the government under the Drug Price Control Order. Foreign drugmakers and major Indian firms say the DPCO leaves them with little margin to encourage R&D funding or attract fresh foreign investment in India. The new policy would exempt drugs developed with local R&D from price controls for 15 years, the sources note.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze