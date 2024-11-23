India To Export Drugs To Belarus?

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus announced during a recentvisit to the Indian capital of New Delhi that his country is keen to import pharmaceuticals and microbiology products from India, according to the IRNA news agency.

President Lukashenko invited Indian companies to cooperate with their Belarusian counterparts in setting up joint ventures in the former Soviet Union to sell their products on the European and Asian markets.

Trade between Belarus and India was worth $19.6 million in the first half of this year, which is said to be a substantial increase on the same period in 1996.