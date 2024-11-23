Indian Doctors Stress Child-Proof Packs Need

Reports of cases of aspirin poisoning in children aged below six inIndian pediatric wards in government hospitals, and ingestion of other adult drugs, have sparked calls for child-proof medicine packaging. Recent cases include consumption of 22-35 tablets of a hormonal preparation by two small children, and doctors say cases of small children eating anticonvulsants and overdosing on iron tablets are not uncommon.

Pediatricians are drawing attention to recent US Food and Drug Administration concerns over the high incidence of children in the USA ingesting iron preparations intended for adults as well as highlighting FDA rules on packaging. They say it is vital for drug companies in India to pack all medicines in child-proof packs with warning labels.